Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 604,612 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $237,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

