Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 490 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 437.90 ($5.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.22. The stock has a market cap of £89.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

