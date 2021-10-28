Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,412 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $245,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

