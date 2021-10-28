Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,721.20 ($22.49) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.63. The company has a market cap of £133.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

