Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,125.91 ($27.78).

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 58.60 ($0.77) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,709.40 ($22.33). The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,418.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market capitalization of £132.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

