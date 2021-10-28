Ruff Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.