Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.01% of Ryanair worth $247,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

