Ryo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,514.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $5,514.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,661.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.79 or 0.07090007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00314760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.50 or 0.00954411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00086505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00439137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00266192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00231083 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

