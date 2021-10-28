Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

SCCB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.