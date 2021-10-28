Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 100,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 40,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFET. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.