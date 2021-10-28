Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 100,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 40,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)
Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.
