SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,142.68 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $115,142.68 and approximately $278.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00047785 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 347.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,677,290 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

