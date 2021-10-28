Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.43

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as low as $32.41. Safran shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 220,430 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

