Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.