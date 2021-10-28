Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.58

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 1702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

