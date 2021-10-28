SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Invests $10.86 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Newmont comprises approximately 2.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 238,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,649. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.