SakeToken Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $71,044.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,260,324 coins and its circulating supply is 101,838,384 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

