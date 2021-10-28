Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.52 ($37.08).

SZG traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching €30.84 ($36.28). 299,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.37.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

