San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

