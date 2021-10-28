Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.