Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

