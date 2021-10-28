Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,678. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

