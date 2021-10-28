Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,229.93

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.93 ($16.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,407 ($18.38). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,403 ($18.33), with a volume of 89,021 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an "add" rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,349.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

