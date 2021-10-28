Scala Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Scala has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.12 million and $8,479.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

