Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.85 ($9.23).

Several research analysts have commented on SHA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.81 ($8.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.01 and a 200 day moving average of €7.44. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

