Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

