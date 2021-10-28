Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 75,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

