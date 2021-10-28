Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,780. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

