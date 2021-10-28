Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 1,028,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,156. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

