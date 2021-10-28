Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.