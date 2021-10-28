Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.72. 22,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 897,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $58,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

