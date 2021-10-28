SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Down 8.8%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.05. 6,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 606,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

