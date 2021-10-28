Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

SCRYY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 29,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

