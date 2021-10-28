Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

