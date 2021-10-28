Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Seagen stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.79. 675,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,139. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

