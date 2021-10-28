Seaport Res Ptn Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

