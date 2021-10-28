Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

