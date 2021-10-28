Secret Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68.24 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00016140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $68.24 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00300920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003931 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.