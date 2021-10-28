Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Select Medical worth $55,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $10,155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.