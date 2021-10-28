Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Selective Insurance Group worth $77,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

