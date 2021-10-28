Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.66

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.66 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). Senior shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.11), with a volume of 342,259 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £678.20 million and a PE ratio of -22.77.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

