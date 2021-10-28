Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development stock traded down GBX 3.86 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.14 ($1.14). 632,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,044. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 1 year low of GBX 54.77 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £512.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Dividend History for Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.