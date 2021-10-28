Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development stock traded down GBX 3.86 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.14 ($1.14). 632,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,044. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 1 year low of GBX 54.77 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £512.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.