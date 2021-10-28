Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.14

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.14 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 108.45 ($1.42). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 2,550,450 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

In related news, insider Sandra Platts purchased 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £416.64 ($544.34).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

