ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down to $664.76

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $664.76, but opened at $646.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $688.11, with a volume of 64,038 shares trading hands.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

