SG3 Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.41. 165,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

