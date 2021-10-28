SG3 Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

