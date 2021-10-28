Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

