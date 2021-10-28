SharedStake (SGT) Achieves Market Cap of $36,288.18

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $36,288.18 and approximately $133.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.05 or 1.01062522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.26 or 0.06938029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

