Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 6.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. This is an increase from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

