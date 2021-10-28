Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 368.6% in October

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 368.6% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $630.06 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 41.57%.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

