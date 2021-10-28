Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,630.02.

Shares of SHOP traded up $93.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,454.82. 217,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.26. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

