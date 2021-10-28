Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,630.02.
Shares of SHOP traded up $93.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,454.82. 217,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.26. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
